Is 'Draft Day' a classic in making?

1. THE BLIND SIDE
Release date: Nov. 20, 2009
Total gross: $255,959,475
Opening weekend gross: $34,119,372
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Tim McGraw, Kathy Bates
Director: John Lee Hancock

By Neil Best

No actor has more sports movie bona fides than Kevin Costner, so his opinions on the subject merit attention.

Still, he has gone out on a bit of a limb in saying his new movie, “Draft Day,” which opens April 11, has “a chance to be a classic’’ on the order of his other films.

“This took its place right along for me with ‘For Love of the Game,’ ‘Bull Durham,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’’’ he said during a news conference two days before the Super Bowl.

This past week, he said it again: “I think it honestly does take its place among those movies.’’

Hey, the guy has a movie to sell. But “Draft Day’’ does do a pretty good job of dramatizing an event that Costner said can “look like paint drying to an audience.’’

And it has a better shot at historical consideration if one compares it only to football flicks, a genre with far less competition than baseball or boxing.

Purely in box office terms, it appears having Adam Sandler in the lineup helps. Here are the top-five grossing football movies (not inflation adjusted), according to boxofficemojo.com:

1. The Blind Side (2009); 2. The Waterboy (1998); The Longest Yard (2005); Remember the Titans (2000); Any Given Sunday (1999).

