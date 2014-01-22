Ivan Drago is Sports Enemy No. 1

Kudos to SI.com for distracting me from Super Bowl stuff with a list of the 25 Greatest Sports Movie Villains, even if it is a mish mash of choices both off-beat and dead-on.

No argument here on No. 1: Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV.’’ As writer Dan Treadway points out, “THE MAN KILLED APOLLO CREED.’’

Treadway named Cancer No. 2 for the tears it induced in “Brian’s Song.’’ But if we’re sticking to actual characters here, I’d have gone with a guy who finished a mere fifth on SI’s list: Judge Elihu Smalls in “Caddyshack.’’

Key quote: “You’ll get nothing, and like it!’’

Bonus points for his earlier work as a TV news anchorman in Minneapolis. But that’s another matter entirely.