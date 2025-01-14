Jamal Crawford named NBC Sports' lead analyst for NBA broadcasts next season

Jamal Crawford, a former Knick and current part-time Knicks analyst for MSG Networks, will join NBC Sports as a lead game analyst when the network begins carrying NBA games next season, NBC announced on Tuesday.

Crawford spent 20 seasons with nine different teams in the NBA, parts of five with the Knicks in the 2000s. He never enjoyed a winning season as a Knick, but he was a fan favorite.

“It’s weird,” he said in November, before making his MSG debut, “because when I walk around (the city), it’s almost like I played there last year versus almost going on two decades ago.”

Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year who last played as a Net in 2020, got positive reviews as a TNT analyst last season and is committed to a career in media.

In NBC’s news release, he said, “I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family and their new NBA package. I grew up reenacting the game highlights that I watched on the network’s classic NBA coverage, so I’m truly honored to be a part of the new broadcast team that will bring the game to a different generation of fans.”

Crawford is expected to work one or more games per week for NBC starting in October.

“Jamal’s passion, curiosity, and deep basketball insights are seamlessly translating to his role as a next-generation game analyst,” Sam Flood, NBC Sports executive producer, said in the news release.