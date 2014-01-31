Jennifer Garner found role model in Browns front office

It didn’t take long for Jennifer Garner to figure out Super Bowl week mostly is a man’s world.

When photographers greeted the actress with a flurry of camera clicks at a news conference Friday to promote the upcoming film “Draft Day,” she laughed and said, “Wow, you guys have been shooting a lot of boys, haven’t you?’’

And after experiencing Radio Row, she said, “I have a great deal of respect for any woman who will enter the world of little boys, of sports. No offense, but I mean have you been out there? It’s like Little Boy Heaven!’’

In the movie, which opens April 11, Garner plays a salary cap expert for the Browns, and found a real-life role model in Megan Rogers, the Browns’ director of legal affairs.

“Megan Rogers is the prettiest woman in any room and she’s the smartest woman in any room and she does not suffer fools for a second,’’ Garner said. “But she does it all with lipstick and a smile. I just basically copied her.’’

Garner, who grew up in Texas, said doing a movie about football “was heaven, actually. I’ve loved football since I was in the marching band for all of junior high and high school and was the water girl for my high school team.’’

Kevin Costner, the film’s male lead, has made a mini-career of baseball films, including “Bull Durham,’’ “Field of Dreams’’ and “For Love of the Game.’’

He was pleased to branch out this time. “I felt that ‘Draft Day’ had a chance to be classic,’’ he said. “I was really happy seeing the movie because I know much we all care about our game.’’