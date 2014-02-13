Jeter bombshell colors 'Bronx Bombers'

Who knew when I saw “Bronx Bombers’’ Tuesday that Derek Jeter (played by Christopher Jackson) was less than 24 hours from officially becoming a legend-in-waiting to join his fellow historical characters in the play?

So starting Wednesday the sight of Jeter in the company of actors playing Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and the rest of the old gang on Broadway surely had added resonance.

Is the show worth seeing?

For avid Yankees fans with a high tolerance for schmaltz, sure, why not? Tweaks to the Off Broadway production last autumn have improved the narrative coherence, and Peter Scolari is a big upgrade in the pivotal role of Yogi Berra.

Mets and Red Sox fans, however, might gag.

Several of the actors are excellent, notably Bill Dawes as both Thurman Munson and Mantle, Francois Battiste as Reggie Jackson and C.J. Wilson as Ruth.

Tino Martinez was one of several former Bombers at Tuesday’s performance – along with Bobby Richardson, Joe Pepitone, Bucky Dent and Rickey Henderson – and said he had no trouble picking out which actor was which.

“It’s neat, especially because some of these characters look exactly like Billy Martin and Reggie Jackson or whoever they’re playing,’’ he said. “It’s pretty cool. I met them all [before the show] and I knew exactly who they were before I asked them, and they were still in street clothes.’’