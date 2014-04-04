Jeter's No. 2 is No. 1 in jersey sales since Feb. 12

Apparently word has spread that Derek Jeter soon will send his No. 2 shirts to the drycleaner for long-term storage.

Since Jeter said Feb. 12 this will be his final season, his replica jersey tops the bestseller list on MLB.com. Old No. 2 also ranks No. 3 overall since the end of the 2013 World Series – and is the only player in the top four who did not play in that World Series.

The top 10 in sales, in order: David Ortiz (Red Sox), Dustin Pedroia (Red Sox), Jeter (Yankees), Yadier Molina (Cardinals), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Andrew McCutchen (Pirates), Buster Posey (Giants), David Wright (Mets), Robinson Cano (Yankees/Mariners), Manny Machado (Orioles).

Matt Harvey of the Mets was 15th and Jacoby Ellsbury of the Red Sox and Yankees 20th.