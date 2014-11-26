Jets' slump fueling SNY's ratings

Never underestimate the power of rubber-necking at a crash scene, especially when it comes to a fan base as cranky as the Jets'.

For nearly a decade, SNY has produced a spirited Jets postgame that has attracted a loyal following in good times and bad. But when things get really bad on the field things get really interesting in the studio, led by the dynamically dyspeptic Ray Lucas.

With the Jets having spiraled to a 2-9 record, the SNY postgame's average rating is up 56 percent compared to this point last season and 86 percent compared to the full-season average for 2013.

Lucas and host Brian Custer still are fixtures, but with Joe Klecko having departed after last season the roster now includes former Jets Erik Coleman and Chad Cascadden.

Former special teams coach Mike Westhoff and reporter Jeane Coakley round out the cast.

Maybe SNY should hire Rex Ryan as a regular next season!