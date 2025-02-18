SportsMedia

Joe Buck to call Yankees vs. Brewers on Opening Day

Joe Buck on the ESPN set of "Monday Night Countdown"...

Joe Buck on the ESPN set of "Monday Night Countdown" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7, 2024 Credit: ESPN Images/Joshua R. Gateley

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Joe Buck will call the Yankees’ opener against the visiting Brewers on March 27 for ESPN, the network announced on Tuesday.

Buck, who called 24 World Series for Fox Sports, has not worked a national broadcast of a Major League Baseball game since the 2021 World Series. He will be joined by analysts Joe Girardi and Bill Schroeder.

Buck left Fox for ESPN in 2022 to become the play-by-play voice of “Monday Night Football.” At the time, he indicated he was done with baseball work. Now he’s back.

“Opening Day has always been a signature day on the sports calendar and, personally, it remains special,” Buck said in a news release.. “ESPN approached me with this one-off opportunity to help launch the season and it was a quick ‘yes.’ Joe and Bill are both great friends and better baseball minds and I know they will carry the telecast, while I just plan to be along for the ride.”

