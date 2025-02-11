SportsMedia

Jared Boshnack takes over for John Filippelli at YES Network

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

John Filippelli, the first employee at the YES Network in 2001 and its longtime programming boss, has transitioned to a senior adviser role, the network announced on Tuesday.

Jared Boshnack will move into the role of executive producer and vice president of production and oversee all production at YES. He grew up in Port Washington and Jericho and now lives in Great Neck.

Filippelli, widely known as “Flip” during a storied career in sports broadcasting, will advise YES president Jon Litner and Yankees president Randy Levine on production and programming matters. Filippelli was hired by YES on Sept. 10, 2001. He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2021.

Boshnack joined YES in March of 2002 as graphic coordinator and moved up the ranks from there.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

