No, not Howie Rose!

It was Josh Lewin's other radio partner - Hank Bauer, who works Chargers games with him - who landed in hot water thanks to an anti-Semitic joke he made during San Diego's preseason game against the 49ers.

Bauer was suspended for Thursday night's preseason finale against the Cardinals.

Lewin's primary summer job is calling Mets games on WOR radio.