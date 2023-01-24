LI's Keith Raad emerging as Wayne Randazzo's replacement in Mets radio booth, sources confirm
Keith Raad has emerged as the likely replacement for Wayne Randazzo as Howie Rose’s partner in the Mets’ radio booth, two industry sources confirmed.
Raad, a 2011 graduate of Chaminade High School, has been the voice of the Single-A Brooklyn Cyclones, a Mets affiliate, since 2018.
The deal will not be official until the Mets approve it and Raad agrees to a contract. The New York Post was first to report Raad as the top choice of Audacy, parent company of the Mets’ radio home on WCBS-AM.
Randazzo left the Mets job to become the TV voice of the Angels after four years working with Rose.
Raad, a University of Dayton alumnus, called Long Island Ducks games in 2016.