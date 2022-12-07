Kim Jones joining Newsday to cover the Giants

Kimberly Jones is joining the Newsday sports department as its new Giants beat writer.

Jones, who most recently was a reporter at the NFL Network for 10 years, takes over the beat from Tom Rock, who was promoted to NFL columnist in October after covering the Giants since 2008. Rock replaced longtime NFL columnist Bob Glauber, who retired in September after 33 years at Newsday.

Jones has worked as both a television and print reporter in her career and has appeared semi-regularly on WFAN. She was the YES Network’s Yankees clubhouse reporter for seven seasons before the NFL Network. She covered the Giants and the NFL at the Newark Star-Ledger after starting her career at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she covered high school sports and Penn State football.

"I’m grateful and excited to join the great staff at Newsday," Jones said. "I’ve always been a writer at heart. While the names have changed — Michael Strahan and Dan Campbell won’t be in the locker room this time around — I’m so happy to have another opportunity to cover the Giants, this time for Newsday."

Jones graduated with a journalism degree from Penn State University. She also earned a masters degree in exercise and sports science from the school.

“We are thrilled to add Kim to our talented lineup of sports writers,” said Hank Winnicki, Newsday’s assistant managing editor for sports. “Kim is a tremendous reporter who has thrived in the most competitive sports market in the country."

Rock started at Newsday in 1996 covering high school sports and local colleges and was Newsday’s outdoors columnist from 2001-05. He took over the Jets beat in 2006 for two seasons before moving to the Giants.

“Kim brings a lot of expertise as a reporter and her institutional knowledge regarding the Giants is exceptionally deep,” Rock said. “She'll fit seamlessly into Newsday's coverage while bringing a fresh perspective to the way we cover the Giants. I'm glad she is on our team. This is going to be fun.”