Kings' Bob Miller has even more seniority than Sam Rosen

Sam Rosen has been the Rangers’ TV play-by-play voice for 30 years, making him a newcomer compared to his Kings counterpart, Bob Miller, 75, who has been on the job since 1973.

But they share a common frustration: Because NBC has exclusive rights to the Final, both are limited to postgame studio work rather than play-by-play.

“It’s really tough, because obviously you’re there all year and then it’s the most important part of the season and you don’t get to do it,’’ he said Monday. “You’re kind of like on the outside.’’

At least Rosen famously got to call the Rangers’ Cup victory in 1994, the last time a local station was allowed to carry the Final. Miller called the ’93 Final, but the Kings lost the Canadiens.

When the Kings won the Cup in 2012, he and partner Jim Fox did call all three potential clinchers in real time, but not for TV or radio. Their call was matched with the video of Game 6 for a commemorative book and DVD that benefited the Kings Care Foundation.

“I think what the local fan wants, whether it’s Sam here in New York or us in L.A., they want to hear the guys they heard all year and see what they had to say,’’ said Miller, who has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I’m still excited every night about doing live television,’’ he said. “I’ll be 76 for next season. I’m going year to year. But now is the most fun time I’ve ever had, because the team is good.’’