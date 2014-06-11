Kings fly in relatives in case they are crowned

The Kings chartered a plane for more than 150 family members that was scheduled to arrive in time for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs - just in case there is to be a celebration late Wednesday night.

If that sounds a bit presumptious of them, it is a common procedure in the NHL to do that sort of thing for potential Cup clinchers.

In fact, the Kings did the same thing in 2012 when they led the Devils, three games to one, entering Game 5 in Newark.

The Kings lost that game, then won the Cup at home.

The family members who were to be at the Garden for Game 4 Wednesday night were scheduled to turn around quickly and return to L.A. in the wee hours of Thursday morning - win or lose.