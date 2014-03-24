Lundquist, Raftery to call East Regional on TBS

Before the NCAA brackets were announced, CBS analyst (and former Knick) Greg Anthony told me he had his “fingers crossed’’ that he and Jim Nantz would land the East Regional at the Garden.

“That would be pretty cool,’’ he said. “That would be awesome if that happens.’’

Twelve days later he learned he was bound for Indianapolis and Friday night’s latest episode in the Rick Pitino vs. John Calipari soap opera.

Not to worry: Viewers will be in fine hands with Verne Lundquist and Bill Raftery, who were 10 and 7 years old, respectively, the last time the Garden hosted an NCAA East Regional in 1951.