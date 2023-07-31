NBA analyst Mark Jackson out at ESPN, source confirms

SportsMedia

By Neil Best

Mark Jackson is out as an NBA analyst for ESPN, a source familiar with the network’s plans confirmed to Newsday on Monday.

Jackson follows his longtime analyst partner on ESPN’s No. 1 announcing team, Jeff Van Gundy, who was let go by the network during a wave of layoffs in late June, leaving only play-by-play man Mike Breen from the previous trio that had called the biggest games, including the NBA Finals.

Jackson first shared the news with longtime basketball journalist Peter Vecsey, who reported it on his X feed and said Jackson had two years left on his contract. The New York Post reported that Doris Burke and Doc Rivers, who was dismissed in May as coach of the 76ers, are the favorites to replace Van Gundy and Jackson alongside Breen.

