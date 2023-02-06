SportsMedia

Keith Raad and Pat McCarthy join Howie Rose in Mets radio booth

Keith Raad, from Valley Stream, will team with Howie Rose...

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Keith Raad and Pat McCarthy will join Howie Rose to form a new-look Mets radio team, Audacy – the parent company of WCBS-AM – announced on Monday.

Raad will succeed Wayne Randazzo as Rose’s primary booth partner, after Randazzo left after four years in that role to take a TV job with the Angels. McCarthy will serve as a fill-in when Rose misses games and also do pregame and postgame reports.

Raad grew up in Valley Stream and is a Chaminade High School alumnus. Most recently, he spent five years as the voice of the Class-A Brooklyn Cyclones. McCarthy is the son of former Mets announcer Tom McCarthy and had been the play-by-play man for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, a Phillies affiliate.

