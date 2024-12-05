Source: Michael Kay changing radio time slots on ESPN NY

Michael Kay will leave afternoon drive time radio effective after the Dec. 13 edition of ESPN New York radio’s “The Michael Kay Show,” an industry source confirmed to Newsday.

Kay will move to a solo show middays from 1 to 3 p.m., with Alan Hahn replacing Kay alongside his longtime partners Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg in late afternoon.

The changes will take effect on Jan. 6. The news first was reported by The Athletic. ESPN declined to comment.

Kay has had a show on ESPN New York radio since 2002 and has been in drive time since 2005. His ratings battles with WFAN’s Mike Francesa were some of the most entertaining sports media content of the late 2010s.

Kay, 63, has talked for years about cutting back on radio because of the demands of his other big job — the YES Network television voice of the Yankees. He will remain in that role.

The Athletic reported that Hahn’s current partner, Bart Scott, will move to the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. show with Dan Graca. Those moves would knock Mike Greenberg’s national show off ESPN Radio’s current 880-AM terrestrial radio home.