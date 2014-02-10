Michael Kay's simulcast ratings become more realistic

I do not plan to do regular updates on Michael Kay's TV simulcast ratings, but I did promise several Twitter followers last week that I would update them after his first week on the YES Network, so here goes:

Kay averaged 0.61 percent of homes on his first day last Monday, which is quite impressive - and not sustainable.

After that he settled into more realistic territory closer to what Mike Francesa averaged during his 12 years on the network.

Kay did an 0.1 rating Tuesday, 0.3 Wednesday, 0.2 Thursday and 0.2 Friday.

Great? No. Terrible? No. YES happily would sign up for Kay averaging in the 0.2 to 0.3 range over the next 12 years.

Elsewhere in the New York sports radio world, WFAN and WOR still have not announced their announcing teams for 2014. (Memo: pitchers and catchers are about to go through airport security, so you might want to hurry.)

Surprises are not expected. John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman are due to move with the Yankees to WFAN and Howie Rose and Josh Lewin likely will move with the Mets to WOR.

Meanwhile, my report late Sunday night that Mike Francesa's simulcast is headed to Fox Sports 1 created a bit of a stir - although not quite the stir caused Sunday night by the news concerning Michael Sam.

Or concering Jeff Bridges' hairdo on CBS' Beatles special.

Official word of the FS1 deal probably will come by the end of the week, at which time Francesa will have to explain these recent comments to Newsday about why he does not want a national TV simulcast for a local radio show.