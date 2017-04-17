‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ 30 for 30 gets TV premiere date

“Mike and the Mad Dog” officially has a date.

ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary on Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, will air Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, the network announced on Twitter Monday morning.

The film, directed by Daniel H. Forer, chronicles Francesa and Russo’s time together during their 19-year run on WFAN. The pair went their separate ways in 2008 when Russo left WFAN but have made several appearances together since.

Newsday’s Neil Best, who screened the film in early April, wrote: “There is little doubt fans will get a nostalgic kick out of it, and at an hour (including commercials) it moves efficiently through the history and impact Mike Francesa and Chris Russo had on sports talk radio.”