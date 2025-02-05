These Knicks remind Mike Breen of the team's 'glory days'

Mike Breen spent most of the past quarter-century in the same boat as Knicks fans — watching intently, waiting and hoping things would get better someday.

Over the past two seasons they finally have, for fans and for MSG Networks’ lead play-by-play man.

“It’s been like a crescendo the last couple of years,” Breen told Newsday. “Last year was as much fun as I've had in a long, long time doing Knick games. And this year is the same thing.

“Not only is it clearly a successful team, but it's a team that plays so well together. They're so connected. It reminds you of the glory days, how those teams played so well, and the group of players is just high character, great guys, unselfish, true professionals.

“To hear the Garden sound like it's been sounding the last few weeks, that's what I always feel so happy for. Maybe I'm not objective on this, but if there's any fan base that deserves to have a team like this, it’s the Knicks fans.

“I remember years where they won 19 games, you’d be at a game in April, and they've been eliminated from playoff contention for months. And if it's a two-point game with four minutes to go, the place sounded like an NBA Finals games.

“Now, all these meaningful games, it's just so much fun to be a part of, so much fun to be in the Garden to watch these guys play.”

One cloud over the Knicks’ resurgence is the ongoing carriage dispute between Altice, the parent company of Optimum TV, and MSG Networks that has kept Knicks games off of many Long Island televisions since Jan. 1.

“I just feel awful for them,” Breen said of fans. “They've waited all this time for a team like this, and now they can't see the games. Growing up, I was a Knicks fan, so I understand the emotions and the roller-coaster ride that comes with being a fan of a team.

“To have this being a thrilling ride right now and not be able to watch it, I couldn't imagine . . . I'm hoping, clearly, that something gets done and they can get back to watching their favorite team.”