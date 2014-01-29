Mike Ditka still frosty re cold-weather Super Bowl

Mike Ditka's oft-stated disapproval of the first cold-weather Super Bowl is well known - and second only in prominence in recent weeks among Hall of Famers-turned-TV-analysts to Fox's Terry Bradshaw.

Coach Ditka was at it again Wednesday during a session ESPN arranged for reporters to grill its analysts at the Super Bowl media center.

Here ya go:

"I don’t [like it]. I’ve said it and I’m very clear about it. I don’t care. I can be criticized. But I think this game should be played in Miami, San Diego, Santa Clara, Arizona, maybe New Orleans because it's a dome.

"The World Series wouldn't be played in inclement weather. That’s all I’m saying. You say, well, it's cold. It's the way football was meant to be. Yeah, it was meant to be that way. I played that way 50 years ago. But now it’s different.

"So let's make it right for the fans, for the sponsors, for the players."

When a reporter asked whether Seattle would be OK on Ditka's list, he said, "No. Has it ever been dry up there? Every time I’m there it’s raining. It’s crazy. It’s a great city. It’s good people. But it has a tendency to rain a lot."