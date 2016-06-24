Mike Francesa fires back after ‘Boomer & Carton’ take shot at him

It’s no secret that WFAN hosts Mike Francesa and Craig Carton have bad blood, and things boiled up again on Thursday.

Francesa mistakenly reported on his show Wednesday that Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament -- the injury that kept him out all of last season and will likely keep him out until after the All-Star break. As it turned out, Francesa was going off an SNY clip from March 2015 announcing that injury.

Wheeler did visit the Hospital for Special Surgery on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, but he hadn’t in fact sustained the same injury again.

Carton and Boomer Esiason mocked Francesa for the mistake on their show Thursday morning.

The pair played a clip from Francesa’s show where he asked his producer multiple times whether it was a new report or an old report. After several minutes, Francesa eventually cleared up that it was indeed a report from last year.

“There is no structural damage at all in Wheeler’s pitching elbow. None,” Carton said after playing the clip from Francesa’s show. “But it took us a little while here on the station to figure that out. Once we figued it out we were good to go.”

Mike in Montclair, a frequent caller to Francesa’s show, called in Thursday to express his outrage at the situation, to which Francesa said it didn’t bother him.

“They can’t see straight, they’re so jealous,” Francesa said. “And that’s sad. I mean, I feel bad for them. You know what, soon I’ll be retired and then they can go about their business like they do now. And I won’t know any difference because I never paid attention to them since the day they’ve been here. Not one day. They don’t affect me or my show. So I don’t worry about that stuff. ... You’d have to have some respect for someone before you could ever let what they say bother you.”