Mike Francesa not a fan of Fox soccer preemptions

Mike Francesa's WFAN simulcast returned to Fox Sports 1 Friday after several days of preemptions, two of which were because of the network's commitment to live Champions League soccer coverage.

Here is how Big Mike opened the show Friday:

"They've missed a lot of activity the last couple of days off putting everybody to sleep with that soccer. But you know, that's their business. They missed a lot and are going to have to catch up on the fly today."