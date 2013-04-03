Mike Francesa re-signs with WFAN

Mike Francesa is not going anywhere anytime soon, but he indicated Tuesday that his new contract with WFAN will take him to the end of his radio career.

"We will be staying around for what I would say will be the duration, let's just put it that way; that will be it," he said early in his show, after the station announced an extension of his contract that was to expire early in 2014. "When we're done with this deal, we'll be done, but it's not for a long time."

Terms were not announced, but a person familiar with the new deal said it runs through 2017 and will pay about $20 million in total -- approximately the same $5 million per year Francesa, 59, earns under his current contract.

Still unresolved is whether the YES Network simulcast of the show will continue. That contract expires after 2013.

Francesa's Sunday morning NFL show now will be heard across CBS Radio's national network.

There is no chance Francesa will reunite with his longtime partner, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, whose contract at Sirius XM Satellite Radio expires in September. Russo's future beyond that remains unresolved.

"I'm very proud of what we have accomplished at WFAN," Francesa said in a news release. "I am also honored and thankful to CBS Radio for its continued commitment, and most of all to the listeners for their enduring loyalty."

Francesa, who lives in Manhasset, told Newsday in January 2012 he was leaning toward leaving the station when his current contract expired, in part to be free to spend early evenings with his young children, but he evidently had a change of heart.

Francesa joined WFAN in 1987 and has been an afternoon host since 1989. He and Russo parted ways in 2008.

For the time being, Francesa and the rest of WFAN's programs will be heard on both 660 AM and 101.9 FM.

At some point, CBS is expected to move its national programming onto one of the channels but that move likely will not happen until 2014 at the earliest.