Mike Francesa returns to TV on Fox Sports 1

Just after 1 p.m. ET Monday, WFAN's Mike Francesa returned to television for the first time since his final simulcast on the YES Network Super Bowl Sunday morning.

Francesa, sporting a new look with fashionable dark-framed glasses, welcomed viewers to Fox Sports 1, which will carry the show from 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The final 2.5 hours will be seen on Fox Sports 2, which nationally is available in about half as many homes as FS1.

"It's nice to see you and we're glad to be back," Francesa said. A few minutes later he half-jokingly added, "We're looking forward to our relationship with Fox. We figure it will take them at least two or three weeks to hate us."