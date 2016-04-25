Mike Tirico to leave ESPN for NBC, report says

Mike Tirico, one of ESPN’s longest-tenured and most visible announcers, plans to leave the network for NBC, Sports Business Daily reported.

Tirico, who has been at ESPN since 1991, fills a number of important roles there, none more so than as play-by-play man for “Monday Night Football” since taking over for Al Michaels in 2006. He also is ESPN’s No. 2 play-by-play man for the NBA and is expected to continue working during the current playoffs.

SBD reported that Sean McDonough is a leading candidate to succeed Tirico on “Monday Night Football.”

Tirico is expected to call games for NBC’s new portion of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package as well as golf tournaments. He presumably will become a candidate to someday succeed Michaels on “Sunday Night Football” and/or Bob Costas as the network’s Olympics host.