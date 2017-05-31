Mike Tirico to replace Al Michaels on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s portion of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” schedule for the 2017 season, Sports Business Daily reported on Wednesday.

The network needed the NFL’s OK to make the move, because its agreement with NBC and CBS for producing and televising Thursday night games calls for the No. 1 announcing teams to work those games.

Al Michaels is NBC’s lead play-by-play man, and will continue to call Sunday night games on the network. Tirico had filled in for him on select Thursday night games last season.

Cris Collinsworth will be the analyst for both nights.

CBS’ lead announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call that network’s Thursday night games.

In a statement to SBD, an NFL spokesman said, “Although there have been a number of changes in the networks’ broadcast booths over the past couple of seasons, our priority, and the priority of our network partners remains the same — produce a high quality, engaging broadcast that our fans love whether its Thursday, Sunday or Monday. For ‘TNF,’ we get that with Mike Tirico, a terrific broadcaster, and Cris Collinsworth at NBC and the new team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo at CBS.”