MSG, Altice dispute threatens Knicks, Rangers, Isles broadcasts

MSG Networks and Altice – parent company of Optimum TV – are engaged in a carriage dispute that could knock the Knicks and all three local hockey teams off the cable service at midnight Tuesday night.

The matter became public Monday night when MSG began running a crawl on the Knicks-Wizards game warning customers of the potential disruption and urging them to call Altice/Optimum to express concern.

MSG issued a statement that accused Altice of making “unreasonable demands.”

Optimum, meanwhile, told customers it was “fighting on your behalf to keep costs down.”

The Knicks host the Jazz on Wednesday night on MSG.