NFL exec says tix demand strong despite market softness

Experts in the secondary ticket market have noted extreme softness in Super Bowl prices over the past week, with asking and purchase prices falling to levels not seen in more than a decade.

Asked about the reported phenomenon Monday NFL executive VP Eric Grubman had this to say:

"The secondary market is very strong. If you look at it from one day to the next you’re going to see things going up and down, as has happened in every Super Bowl for which we’ve been able to get data.

"Until all the data gets in it’s going to be very hard to find out. Tickets are in incredibly strong demand and if anybody has any I’m sure those of us up here [on the stage full of executives and owners] would be happy to have them."