Kansas City vs. Buffalo draws biggest NFL divisional round viewership ever
More than 50 million people watched Sunday night’s NFL playoff game between Kansas City and Buffalo, the highest viewership ever recorded for a divisional round playoff game, CBS announced on Tuesday.
The back-and-forth game, won by Kansas City, 27-24, averaged 50.393 million viewers, making it the first divisional round game to surpass 50 million. The previous record was 48.522 million for a Cowboys-Packers game in 2017, CBS said.
Viewership peaked at 56.250 million.
CBS also said it was the most-streamed live event in Paramount+ history.