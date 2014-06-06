NHL Final tix far more costly than NBA Finals tix

Asking prices for the Games 2-6 of the Stanley Cup Final were averaging more than double the corresponding games in the NBA Finals - $2,310 to $1,076 - as of early Friday, according to the secondary ticket site Razorgator.

Still, the average for tickets to Game 2 of the Cup Final in Los Angeles had fallen 38 percent since Monday, to $898.22.

Tickets to the three potential Cup Final games at Madison Square Garden were running significantly higher than those for the three remaining potential games in Los Angeles.

For Game 3, the low was $933 and the average $2,258.84.

For Game 4, the low was $928 and the average $2,449.52.

For Game 6, the low was $1,595 and the average $3,700.24.