Nike to unveil new Derek Jeter ad Tuesday

People who find Yankees worship in general and Derek Jeter worship in particular difficult to take face a challenging few months as the Captain’s retirement tour winds down.

My advice: Grin and bear it, because there is no avoiding it, and for the most part the guy has earned it.

So rather than turn off the TV when Nike's Jordan Brand unveils its new, 90-second Jeter ad before his first at-bat in the All-Star Game Tuesday night, forgive the corniness and appreciate some of its cooler aspects. (Jeter has been with Jordan Brand since 1999, longer than anyone other than MJ himself.)

In the spot we see a number of celebrities – sports and otherwise – tipping their caps to Jeter, including Spike Lee, Rudy Giuliani, Jay Z, Billy Crystal, Carmelo Anthony, Tiger Woods, Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss, Michael Jordan and, cleverly, Mets players (and Mr. Met) with their faces obscured to avoid revealing their identities.

The title of the ad: “RE2PECT.’’