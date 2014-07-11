Open season on Tiger Woods

In case you were wondering, yes, ESPN has taken note of the fact Eldrick Woods of Jupiter Island, Fla., has entered the British Open.

The network’s ESPN3 online service will offer a live feed of Tiger’s entire round each day of the tournament. The question is whether he will be playing for two days or four.

ESPN hopes it’s the latter, but on a media conference call its analysts – notably lead analyst Paul Azinger – were skeptical, to say the least.

Azinger zinged Woods for regularly changing his swing, saying, “Jack [Nicklaus] might have made some tweaks and twerks here and there, minor tweaks and twerks. But Tiger has made astronomical changes in a quest to get better and as a result Tiger has actually gotten a little bit worse. I think we can all pretty much see that.’’

Ouch! What happened to guys on TV being hesitant to publicly criticize Woods?

“Tiger didn't need to get better,’’ Azinger said. “He just didn't need to get worse. He needed to stay the same and he could still dominate, and in his quest to get better, it's kind of backfired on him."