Rangers might not be 'frauds' after all, Paul Bissonnette says

Paul Bissonnette warmed up for the NHL season on his popular “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast last week by going after a familiar foil: The Rangers and their fans.

“I think they’re all frauds,” he said. “I don’t like their depth at all. Their fanbase are frauds. Their team are frauds. They’re done.”

But when asked by Newsday on Tuesday for his thoughts on the Blueshirts, he had a far more nuanced take, since he now was speaking on a video news conference as an analyst for TNT’s coverage of the NHL.

“If you asked me on the podcast, I'd say something different,” he said.

After giving a mostly positive spin on the Rangers’ prospects, he was asked why he offers a different opinion when on his podcast and said this:

“I just like to stir it up with Rangers fans. It’s just too easy . . . I'd say half of their fan base is a little bit deranged. So I kind of like to poke at them and those are usually the ones that are coming back online with the death threats.”

One of the Rangers fans in Bissonnette’s life happens to be a colleague on TNT and a former Ranger goaltending superstar, Henrik Lundqvist, who also was on the Zoom call.

“Hank’s probably got a burner account sending me some of those [death threats], too,” Bissonnette joked.

(Bissonnette over the summer also offered a scathing take on the Islanders and their president, Lou Lamoriello, on his podcast, predicting a poor season.)

But seriously, folks, about the Rangers . . . Bissonnette said on Tuesday that with Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy currently out with a back injury, he would name the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin as “No. 1 [in the league] who’s going to be starting the year.”

He also said he loves the Rangers’ defense corps and top six forwards, and that their success could be determined by the strength of the third line.

“I think that's going to set the bar and the difference for them between being an excellent team as to them being a middle-of-the-pack team,” he said.

“I think they’ve got a good squad. It's just thinking they're going to have to get contributions from that bottom six.”

Bissonnette joked that Lundqvist is on the Rangers’ payroll – he also is an analyst for MSG Networks – and thus was unlikely to say anything negative about them.

Lundqvist did say this: “Every time there's a new coach in town as a player and now more as a fan, it's always interesting to see how they want to shape it. How they play, but also the mindset of the group and how they practice.

“I think [Peter Laviolette] is going to do a great job, I really do. He's a great motivator. I talked to him a few times and every time I hang up the phone, I'm ready to go.

“I do think they have some really good pieces. Their core is so good. When you look at the top four ‘D’ men and the goaltending, it’s elite. Then sprinkle in some new additions.

“I think obviously it ended poorly in the first round [of the playoffs], but I think that’s only going to help the motivation going into this year and with a new coach. I think they're going to have a good year.”

What does Lundqvist think of new Rangers backup goalie Jonathan Quick?

“I’ve always been a fan of Quickie, just the way he plays the game. He's like a gymnast out there and he makes saves that you didn’t think possible. And it's cool, him growing up out here [in Connecticut] and [former Ranger] Mike Richter was a big idol for him. To get this opportunity to play here, I think it's great.

“He's going to fit in great. I think he understands that Igor is the guy, but at the same time with his experience and the way he competes, I think that's going to bring a lot of good energy to the team.”