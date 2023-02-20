Paul O'Neill to return to YES Network's booth

Paul O’Neill will be back in the YES Network broadcast booth in person this season, Newsday learned and YES confirmed on Monday.

The former Yankees star spent last season analyzing games from his home in the Cincinnati area because of a YES Network policy requiring on-site employees to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine. YES did not say whether the change in his status is because he got vaccinated or because of a change in its vaccine protocols.

O’Neill, who played for the Yankees from 1993 to 2001, joined YES in 2002.

The arrangement last season was awkward, with other announcers working games in person and O’Neill being looped in from Ohio. He did appear at Yankee Stadium when he had his No. 21 retired in August, but he did not visit the YES booth.