Pete Rose out as Fox baseball studio analyst, report says

Pete Rose will not return to Fox Sports as a baseball studio analyst, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday. Fox declined to comment.

The status of Major League Baseball’s career hits leader had been in doubt since recent allegations surfaced of a sexual relationship Rose had four decades ago with a girl allegedly under 16, the age of consent in Ohio.

The allegations came to light as part of a defamation suit Rose filed in 2016 against John Dowd, the attorney who led an investigation that resulted in Rose’s ban from baseball in 1989 for betting on games he managed.

The statute of limitations has expired, so Rose faces no criminal penalties, but Fox apparently opted no longer to include him on its acclaimed studio team that also features Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt.