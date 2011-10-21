Revis hangs up on WFAN's Francesa

Mike Francesa introduced his interview with Darrelle Revis on WFAN on Friday by saying the cornerback is "the only Jet who talks to me, the only one who likes me, still."

That wouldn't last long. The discussion ended with a Jets public relations official coming on the line as Revis got increasingly agitated and instructing him to hang up, which he did.

The disagreement centered on whether Revis did or did not interfere with Dolphins receiver Brandon Marshall on Monday night before intercepting a pass and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

As the two went back and forth, Francesa insisted a penalty should have been called, smiling and laughing occasionally. Later, he said he was being playful and "kidding around with him."

Revis insisted he had done nothing that should have been penalized and that Marshall had tripped into him. He dismissed Francesa's assertion that he knows football well enough to judge. He also did not seem to be playful or kidding.

"Do you know football or are you good at interviewing?" he asked.

Said Francesa: "I'm both.''

Revis: "No you're not. You're good at one and I'm good at one."

Later, Revis said there are "a number of things that go on on that field that you have no clue" and added sarcastically, "But you know football."

When Francesa noted that ESPN analyst Jon Gruden considered it a penalty, Revis said, "I don't care who said it -- Jon Gruden, you, whoever. I don't care."

As Francesa began to respond, a third voice came on and said, "Hey, Darrelle, Darrelle, stop." Francesa asked who was talking and Jared Winley of the Jets' p.r. staff identified himself.

At that point, Revis could be heard saying, "This is why nobody wants to get interviewed by him."

Winley instructed Revis to hang up. He did, saying, "Bye."

Francesa called Revis' action "unbelievable" and cited his long-contentious relationship with the Jets. "Now I have no Jets to talk to," he said.

But Jets chief spokesman Bruce Speight said, "Our approach toward accommodating any requests for WFAN remains the same. We'll schedule guests on their shows on an occasional basis and in a manner respectful of our relationship with 1050 [ESPN, which broadcasts Jets games]."

Winley apologized to Francesa's producer, Ray Martel, for Revis hanging up. "In my judgment, given the tone of the interview, I should have asked Mike to move on to another topic instead of instructing Darrelle to hang up the phone," he said. "That was an error on my part."