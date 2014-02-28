'Rush,' '42,' headlined tepid year in sports flicks

The 2013 year in movies officially grinds to a halt Sunday night with the awarding of the Academy Awards, and none of them will be going to scripted sports flicks.

No surprise there. It was a rather tepid year for movies about sports.

My favorite based-on-truth film was “Rush,’’ about the mid-1970s F1 rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt, which left me with a man-crush on actor Chris Hemsworth and gave me the chance to tell director Ron Howard I was born the day “The Andy Griffith Show’’ premiered.

There also was some mighty good racing action.

By far the biggest moneymaker was “42,” the second-highest-grossing baseball movie ever (not inflation adjusted) – behind only “A League of Their Own.’’

It was an earnest, family-friendly take on Jackie Robinson’s story that many people liked more than I did.

The best overall sports film I saw in 2013: the HBO documentary “The Crash Reel,’’ about snowboarder Kevin Pearce.