Rangers will honor Sam Rosen with ceremony before March 22 game against Canucks

The Rangers will honor Sam Rosen before their March 22 game against the Canucks for his 40 seasons as their lead television voice, the team announced on Thursday.

Rosen, 77, who announced before the season that this would be his last in the booth, will be recognized in a pregame on-ice ceremony. During the game, there will be what the Rangers called “Rosen-themed experiences and entertainment.”

“In 40 seasons as the voice of the Rangers on MSG Network, Sam Rosen has become as synonymous with Rangers hockey as anyone who has put on the uniform,” Rangers president Chris Drury said in a news release. “Sam's professionalism and passion for the Rangers has earned him the admiration and love of our fans and a tremendous amount of respect throughout the hockey world, as we have seen in so many places this season. We are excited to celebrate Sam’s remarkable career during this special day at Madison Square Garden."

MSG Networks will present a weeklong tribute to Rosen starting on March 16 and will carry the March 22 ceremony live.

After the March 16 Oilers-Rangers game, MSG will premiere “Sam’s Day in the Life,” in which cameras follow him through a work day. After the March 22 game, the network will debut the “Sam Rosen Interview Special,” featuring his two longest-termed analyst partners, John Davidson and Joe Micheletti.

“Sam’s distinctive voice, enthusiasm and impeccable sense of timing have been the hallmark of Rangers' hockey on MSG Networks for four decades,” Andrea Greenberg, president and CEO of MSG Networks, said in a news release. “We are thrilled that Rangers fans will be able to celebrate Sam, his exceptional career, and the special memories that he’s provided to hockey fans for all these years.”