Seahawks-Packers draws 29.1 rating for Fox

Fox averaged 29.1 percent of homes in major markets for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, scoring an unusual and convincing ratings victory over the prime time conference finale.

That was thanks largely to the Patriots' blowout victory over the Colts in the AFC, which attracted 24.2 percent of homes on CBS.

The NFC ratings peaked at 34.3 from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, as the Seahawks were closing in on their improbable 28-22 comeback victory over the Packers in overtime.

No American television program other than the Super Bowl can approach numbers like that.

New York ranked 41st of the 56 markets measured by Nielsen with 26.2 percent of homes, a huge figure given the region's large population.

In the Seattle market, 86 percent of the homes with a television in use were watching the game. In Milwaukee, the figure was 83 percent.