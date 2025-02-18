SNY launches digital streaming service with MLB, so you can now watch Mets games without a pay TV subscription

SNY announced a direct-to-consumer streaming service on Tuesday, ending the Mets’ distinction as the only local MLB, NBA or NHL team without such an option for fans.

The service is being launched in partnership with Major League Baseball. It is available for purchase now through the MLB app and will take effect with the Mets’ first spring training game on Saturday.

While two-thirds of MLB teams have streaming products that do not require a traditional pay TV subscription, SNY is the first regional sports network to offer such a service in partnership with MLB. Fans will have access to in-game enhancements such as statistics and replays through the MLB app. SNY’s app will be phased out in late March.

SNY’s streaming service is priced at $24.99 per month, $124.99 for the baseball season or $149.99 annually. SNY also can be bundled with MLB.TV for $44.99 a month or $219.99 for the baseball season.

The service only includes Mets games on SNY, not those exclusive to national outlets or broadcast locally on PIX-11.

Fans in SNY’s footprint, which includes New York and New Jersey, who currently get the channel through their pay TV subscriptions will be able to access Mets games through the MLB app at no extra charge.

“We are thrilled to partner with Major League Baseball in making SNY more broadly available to sports fans in the tri-state area,” SNY president Steve Raab said in a news release.

The Yankees, Nets, Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils are available through the Gotham Sports app. So all seven New York-area MLB, NHL and NBA teams now have made their games available without a traditional pay TV subscription.

Giants and Jets games, like all NFL games, are available locally through broadcast channels.

MLB executive vice president Kenny Gresh said in the news release, “MLB has worked extensively with numerous parties in the sports media space to help expand the reach of MLB games and eliminate local blackouts where we can.”