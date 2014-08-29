SNY to profile Dwight Gooden in documentary

. Your browser does not support iframes.

Dwight Gooden, the last professional athlete I followed as an unabashed fan before I turned into a crusty, cynical old sportswriter, turns 50 this autumn. Fifty! Say it ain’t so, Doc.

Anyway, on at 9:30 p.m. Monday SNY will get a jump on the retrospectives surrounding that milestone – as well as the 30th anniversary of his first Mets season – when it premieres a one-hour documentary, “The Good Doctor: Dwight Gooden.’’

It features interviews with several teammates from the 1980s, as well as Gooden himself, about a rise and fall so rapid it still doesn’t seem quite real.