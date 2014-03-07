Super Bowl is the 'Super Bowl for women'

The Oscars often have been called “the Super Bowl for women,’’ at least in advertising terms, given the magnitude of the television audience and the fact it skews female.

But in recent years the NFL has not accepted that assertion without a fight, arguing that in fact the Super Bowl for women is . . . the Super Bowl.

The NFL said an average of 44.85 million women watched Super Bowl XLVIII Feb. 2 – out of a total of 112.2 million – which was more than the 43 million women AND men who watched last Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The Super Bowl was one of four NFL playoff games this calendar year that surpassed 43 million. Still, that was a healthy figure for the Academy Awards and likely will be the biggest non-NFL American TV audience of 2014.