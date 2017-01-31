Super Bowl LI: Puppy Bowl, Kitten Bowl kick off Sunday’s action

In these contentious times, Sunday at last will bring three things most Americans can agree on: football, kittens and puppies.

Yup, it is time for Kitten Bowl IV (starting at noon on Hallmark Channel) and Puppy Bowl XIII (starting at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet, after three hours of pregame programming).

Time flies! The puppies from the inaugural show in 2005 are now, um . . . up there in dog years.

Beth Stern is back as host of the Kitten Bowl, along with regulars Boomer Esiason, John Sterling and Mary Carillo.

North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation provide adoptable kittens for the show. (Spoiler: All of the kittens seen in the pre-recorded show already have been adopted, but there are many others in need.)

This year’s big innovation: Kitten Bowl 360, a 3D feature that gives fans a new look at the action.