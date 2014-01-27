Super Bowl ticket prices are plummeting

It appears the Chicken Little predictions for weather doom this weekend might have been overstated, but the sky does indeed seem to be falling on the market for Super Bowl tickets.

According to Seat Geek, which aggregates prices on the secondary market, prices paid since the day after the conference championship games have dropped by more than 40 percent.

The site believes this year's Super Bowl will have the lowest prices on the secondary market since 2002, in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The average price paid for a ticket over the weekend, according to Seat Geek, was $2,056, down from $3,439 a week earlier.

Dating to Super Bowl XLV, that is the lowest average price paid for a ticket the weekend prior to the game.

Part of the problem presumably is weather concerns, but another is a glut of supply - about 18,000 tickets currently available on secondary market sites.

Much of the drop is attributed to seats in the upper deck and end zones. The cheapest available price has fallen to as little as $1,150 - shockingly low for this stage of Super Bowl weeks.

Seat Geek estimates that Seahawks fans will substantially outnumber those of the Broncos, given that 18 percent of all shoppers originate from Washington State.