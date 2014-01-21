Super Bowl ticket prices could fall

The several days after the conference championship games often are the worst in which to buy Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market, what with fans of the winning teams excited to lock in arrangements.

Most years it is a better idea to wait, and this year perhaps more than most.

Chris Matcovich, a spokesman for TiqIQ.com , which aggregates secondary market sites, said supply so far has been the highest seen for a Super Bowl with demand average "at best."

Matcovich said the site believes prices could drop into the $1,500 range within the next week and perhaps lower in the final days before the game if the weather forecast is dire.

As of early Tuesday, the average asking price was $4,084.37, with a low of $1,985.

New York has produced 25 percent of the visits to the site, followed by Washington with 18 percent and New Jersey with 17 percent.