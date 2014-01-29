Super Bowl volunteer program gets complicated

Very interesting piece in today's NYT about the Super Bowl XLVIII volunteer program and some complications therein.

I both admire volunteers for Super Bowls and other big events and also feel for them, given the thanklessness of many of the tasks to which they are assigned.

I do understand the notion of wanting to be part of a big local happening - and to help your community put its best face forward.

That was one reason I volunteered for the 1992 Democratic Convention - blowing up balloons, helping direct visitors at the hotel housing the New Mexico and Arizona delegations and whatnot.

It was not the main reason I did it, though. That reason was to meet women.

I met the future Mrs. WatchDog a few weeks after the convention, so it all worked out well in the end.

I also got a red T-shirt with a donkey on it.