Sweeny Murti leaving WFAN

A new voice will guide WFAN listeners through their Yankees news and updates this year as Sweeny Murti announced Friday as his last day with New York's top sports talk radio station.

"My time at WFAN has come to an end," Murti tweeted. "It was a dream job that lasted 30 years. Unfortunately, it's time to move on."

Murti did not say what his next move was.

"Along the way I was so privileged to work on the biggest events in sports with legendary performers and personalities," he wrote. "The highlight of it all was spending the last 22 years talking to you about the New York Yankees."

Murti is the latest departure of familiar fixtures at WFAN. In the past three years, the station has seen the retirements of sports Mike Francesa, Steve Somers, Joe Benigno (back in a limited role), Eddie Coleman, Tony Paige and update guys John Minko and Harris Allen.

"I tried to bring the right amounts of confidence and humility on the air," Murti wrote. "I strived to hold my own with the great hosts on our station and just tried to make great radio with every appearance.

"Everything good in my adult life truly began when I started as a producer at FAN in March 1993. More good things are on the way -- of that I am sure. I am eager to begin the next chapter."

Murti also is a contributor on SNY and MLB Network.

"Thanks to everyone who helped bring me here, keep me here, and thrive here. Thanks to so many wonderful friends and colleagues who made going to work fun. And thanks to every one of you for listening and taking this ride with me. It has truly been my honor, and I hope you will join me on the next adventure."