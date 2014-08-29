'The Simpsons' are good sports

With FXX’s 12-day, 552-episode marathon of “The Simpsons’’ winding down at last, soon it will be time to eat, sleep and reconnect with family members.

First, this observation: Until the network strung together the entire quarter century, I did not fully appreciate the depth of sports-themed shows in the archives.

ESPN.com once did a list of the best 100 sports moments on the show – and that was as of 2004!

After all these decades, the undisputed class of the genre remains “Homer at the Bat’’ (1992), in which Mr. Burns recruits the likes of Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry and Jose Canseco to win a company softball game.

Even the Wikipedia entry about the episode is a trove of delectable sports/pop culture nuggets. Check it out.

One last thing: “Mattingly, for the last time get rid of those sideburns!’’